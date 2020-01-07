Deloris M. Lott, 85, of Byron, Minn., passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.
Deloris was born on Dec. 23, 1934, to Arthur and Mildred (Pribonich) Backlund in Keewatin, Minn., where she grew up and attended school. In 1952 Deloris married Roland Lott, also from Keewatin. They moved to Babbitt in 1955 where she was a homemaker and they happily raised their four children, Debbie, Terrie, Roland and Randy there. In 1992 they made their home in Hibbing until moving to Byron in 2008 to be closer to family.
Deloris was an active walker for many years, walking five miles per day. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, baking and visiting with her neighbors. She had three dogs in her lifetime, which she adored. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her four children: Debbie Givens of Virginia, Terrie (Mike) Zirbes of Byron, Randy (Donna) of Lakeville and Roland (Cheryl) also of Lakeville; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland; and her parents, Arthur and Mildred.
Funeral: A private family memorial service will be held at the Byron Funeral Home.
Burial: Will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing at a later date.
Byron Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at www.byronfuneralhome.com
