Delores Marguerite Passino, 85, of Hibbing, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 9, 1934, to Frank Buchar Jr. and Julia (Meizo) Buchar. Graduating from Hibbing High School, Delores went on to take cooking training programs at both Hibbing Technical School and Itasca Community College. Delores was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing. She was an excellent seamstress and made everything from skating costumes to bridesmaids dresses and school clothes for her children. She also made ceramic dolls and clothed them as well. Delores was a talented oil painter and had some or her artwork displayed inside of Minton's Law Office. She was an excellent cook and loved teaching her granddaughter to make apple strudel. Delores enjoyed spending time at her family's cabin on South Sturgeon Lake with friends and family. She always lived by the specific rules during family cookouts that the last two hot dogs or chicken legs had to be left for her and she was always the one to open the bag of chips and the special “woody's dip.”
She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Passino of Hibbing; sisters, JoAnn Tramontin of Hibbing and Francis Gardeski of Hibbing; granddaughter; Tiffany Schleppegrell of Chisholm; and many cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Passino; brother, Richard (Sunny) Buchar; and daughter, Kathy (DeeDee) Passino-Schleppegrell.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 8, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing at 12:15 p.m.
Arrangements by the Dougherty Funeral Home, please see our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
