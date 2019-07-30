Delores E. Bertnick Bertram Laakso, 89, of The Villages, Fla., died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her home.
She was born March 3, 1930, in Taconite, to Claude and Helen (Fox) Winkleblack. She attended Greenway High School in Coleraine, and lived in Chisholm; Ames, Iowa; Coopersburg, Pa.; Brooklyn Park, Minn.; Leesburg, Fla.; and The Villages. Delores was employed for 15 years with US West Direct Telephone Company. In her retirement, she dedicated herself to volunteer work with hospice and in hospitals.
Delores is survived by sisters, Vivian Kukowski and Gerry Kenjalo; children: Bonnie (Terry) Lucas, Gary (Carol) Bertnick and Jeffry (Diana) Bertnick; stepchildren: Christopher (Linda) Bertram, Susan (Jerry) Rohlfs and James (Jessie) Bertram; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Joseph Bertnick, Herbert Bertram and Olavi Laakso; and daughter, Sherry Bertnick.
Funeral: Services will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Rupp Funeral Home in Chisholm. Fr. Anthony Craig of St. Joseph's Catholic Church will officiate.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the chapel.
Burial: Interment will be in the Chisholm Cemetery in Chisholm.
Arrangements are with Rupp Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the online guestbook and leave a memorial message, please visit www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
