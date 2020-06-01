Debra A. Bachel, 67, of Kinney, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Fairview Range in Hibbing. A private family burial is planned. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are pending with Range Funeral Home in Virginia.

