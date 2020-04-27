Dawn M. Woodman

Dawn Woodman, 46, of Nashwauk, passed away with family by her side Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born March 4, 1974, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to Gary and Mary (Kovakovich) Woodman. Dawn was a lifelong resident of Nashwauk and a 1992 graduate of Nashwauk-Keewatin High School. Dawn was employed at Keewatin Taconite as a lab tech for 24 years. She loved dolphins, the color purple and above all else hanging out with her family, especially her grandkids.

Dawn is survived by her significant other, Jeremy Drake; children: Jay (Elizabeth) Woodman, Cody Olsen, Kyla Olsen, Aspen Drake; mother, Mary Woodman; brother, Shawn Woodman; grandkids: Madison Woodman, Patrick Woodman and Xander Musakka; nieces, Samantha and Sabrina Woodman.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Woodman.

Funeral: Services for Dawn will be held at a later date.

