Dawn M. Woodman

Dawn Woodman, 46, of Nashwauk, passed away with family by her side Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born March 4, 1974, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to Gary and Mary (Kovakovich) Woodman. Dawn was a lifelong resident of Nashwauk and a 1992 graduate of Nashwauk-Keewatin High School. Dawn was employed at Keewatin Taconite as a lab tech for 24 years. She loved dolphins, the color purple and above all else hanging out with her family, especially her grandkids.
Dawn is survived by her significant other, Jeremy Drake; children: Jay (Elizabeth) Woodman, Cody Olsen, Kyla Olsen, Aspen Drake; mother, Mary Woodman; brother, Shawn Woodman; grandkids: Madison Woodman, Patrick Woodman and Xander Musakka; nieces, Samantha and Sabrina Woodman.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Woodman.
Funeral: Services for Dawn will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.