David Olin Hardy

David Hardy, 80, of Hibbing, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
David was born in Tacoma, Wash., on June 24, 1939, to Olin and Laura (Vine) Hardy. He grew up in Washington, then in 1964 moved to Minnesota, where he married Barbara Gilbert in 1972. After Barbara’s death in 1985, David was joined in marriage to Janet Wakeman in 1986.
David was a member of the Chisholm Assembly of God Church, where he served on the church board for 20 years. For 30 years, he ran the coffee shop in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing. Despite his blindness, David played multiple musical instruments, and regularly played guitar and sang at church, nursing homes, and local music festivals. David loved cars, the Twins, a good road trip, and any story that could make him laugh.
David is survived by his wife of 34 years, Janet; children: Karen (Tom) Freyberger of Isanti, Minn., Darrell (Donna) Hardy of White Bear Lake, Minn.; stepchildren, Tracy Wakeman, Tammy (Todd) Hyatt, Troy (Tami) Wakeman all of Hibbing; sisters: Lorraine Simpson, Washington, Margaret Newman, Washington, Katherine Roggeman, Wisconsin, Sandra (Richard) Curd, Washington; grandchildren: Evelyn, Laura and Jasper Hardy, Josephine, Ladan, Abraham, Jacob and Elizabeth Freyberger; stepgrandchildren, Christopher, Nathan and Jacob Hyatt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Olin and Laura; first wife, Barbara; half-brother, Martin; and brothers-in-law, Leonard Simpson, Roy Newman and Ron Roggeman.
David’s family would like to extend their gratitude to the caring staff at Guardian Angels and Heritage Manor.
Private family services will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date due to distancing limitations of Covid19.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com .
