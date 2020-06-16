David John Parrucci, 62, of Farmington and Apple Valley, Minn., died March 11, 2020 in Fort Myers, Fla.
He was born April 26, 1957, in Chisholm, Minn., to Roland and Betty Parrucci. David was employed by UPS for 28 years. He served on the Board of Directors for RAAA traveling baseball, coached youth traveling baseball and basketball, and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Chisholm High School Class of 1975. David was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish with his sons and family. He also enjoyed bowling and woodworking in his shop.
David is survived by his wife, Beth (Ewald); sons, James (Jennifer), Craig (Jessica), Jeremy (Ranae); grandson, Carter; granddaughters, Ainsley, Charli, Mallory; siblings, Kathleen Swanson (Warren), Roland (Suzanne), Yvonne, Joan Leschak (John); brother-in-law, Greg Ewald (Linda); sister-in-law, Mary Rolseth (Thomas); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James.
Funeral: Services will be held June 27 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Rosemount, Minn., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by mass. A luncheon will follow services at the Rosemount VFW.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to David’s favorite charity, Folds of Honor.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.