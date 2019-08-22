David Gosslin

David "Dave" Napoleon Gosslin, loving husband and father of four children, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the age of 77.
Dave was born on March 23, 1942, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Albert Napoleon and Mary Alice (Erickson) Gosslin. He grew up in West Los Angeles, attending University High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1963. On Jan. 23, 1960, he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Layne Burkhart. They raised three sons and a daughter, Nick, Joe, Amy and Dan.
Dave and his family spent the early years living throughout southern California. While in California, Dave was a truck driver for UPS in West Los Angeles and Ventura, Calif. In 1975, the family decided to move to a 40-acre farm in Northeastern Minnesota. He worked as a grader operator for J&L Mining, and as a propane delivery driver for Mesaba Propane, Anchor Gas and Ferrell Gas in Hibbing and Virginia.
Starting in a four-room log home with no plumbing, the family endured and enjoyed many years of adventures. After surviving 24 years of below freezing winters in Northern Minnesota, Dave and Linda's dream was to retire in the beautiful tropical climate of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, and that is exactly what they did. They left behind many lifelong friends and wonderful memories of their homes in Zim and Chisholm on the Iron Range. They bought a fifth wheel trailer and pulled it from Chisholm all the way to the small retirement community of Paamul. They built their home around that fifth wheel, just steps from the Caribbean beach. They have been there ever since. Dave loved taking his dogs out on the golf cart every day. He was often the first person to greet new arrivals in Paamul. His neighbors affectionately referred to him as the "Mayor of Paamul" because he greeted everyone with his infectious smile and his hearty laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Nick (Pam) of Mechanicsville, Va.; Amy (Mario) Caldera of San Diego, Calif.; and Dan (Tammy) of Shorewood, Ill.; his grandchildren: Courtney, Bradley, Jacob and Addison; his sister, Elaine Burroughs; and his nephew, Andy Burroughs.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Albert; his mother, Mary Alice; and his son, Joe.
Funeral: In August, there will be a private family memorial held in Virginia. Memorials in Paamul and California will also be planned.
