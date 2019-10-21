David Arthur Wiehe passed away, surrounded by family, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at North Memorial Hospital, Robbinsdale, Minn.
He was born on July 22, 1947. He grew up in Mahoning Location, attended Hibbing Schools and graduated from Bemidji State University with a degree in accounting. He worked at Dart Records until retirement in 2006, lived the last 13 years at North Ridge in New Hope, Minn. David loved spending time with family at “The Ranch” in Togo, Minn., and the Wiehe Family cabin at Cross Lake, Minn. He enjoyed traveling, and especially attending Broadway Shows in New York City and NCAA Final Four Tournaments. Generous with his time, he volunteered for many years on the Diabetes Association Card Project and was also the bingo caller at North Ridge.
David is survived by his sister-in-law, Doris Wiehe of Roseville, Minn.; sister, Karen (Ron) Thompson of Laguna Woods, Calif.; loving nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and nephews; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jack (John) Wiehe, Jr.
Funeral: Memorial service will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at The Residence at North Ridge 5500 Boone Avenue North, New Hope, Minn.
Burial: Interment will be in Hibbing, Minn.
