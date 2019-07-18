Darryl C. Sobey, 59, Hibbing and formerly of Marble, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at home in Hibbing.
He was born Nov. 25, 1959, to Patrick and Rosalie (Wallace) Hanke in Minneapolis, Minn. Darryl retired from Nelson Roofing. His favorite pastimes were fishing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Angela Sobey, Minneapolis, Darryl Sobey, Hibbing, and Trena Erickson, Grand Rapids; mother, Rosalie Rutherford, Marble; siblings: Theresa Sobey, Bovey, Pamela Sobey, Minneapolis, Christopher (Amy) Melius, Marble, Bart Melius, Marble, Jessica Rutherford, Grand Rapids, Matthew Rutherford, Marble, and Rebecca Rutherford, Marble; five grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his stepdad, Dean Rutherford.
He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick; and brother, Guy Sobey.
Funeral: Per Darryl’s request there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
