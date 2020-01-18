Darren Warmbold (Baba), 58, of Keewatin Minn., passed away on Jan. 13, 2020.

He grew up boxing, cruising around in his Malibu and racing snowmobiles. He loved his cats, hunting and fishing and was known around town for fixing up small engines.

He is survived by his sons, Tony (Raven) Koppes of Keewatin, Darren (Brittiney) Warmbold of Nashwauk and Jonathan Warmbold of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Jackson, Weston, Noriella, Luca, Khloe, Jaci, Emma, Violet and London; siblings, Darryl, Dale (Mary), Dana, Roy Jr., Katherine (Roger), Donna (Harry), Diane, Doreen, Denise (Steve) and Karen (Richard); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Sylvia (Olson) Warmbold; brother-in-law, John Damyanovich; and niece, Heather Lee Hanson.

Funeral: Memorial to be determined by family at a later date.

