Darol Fiori DelGrande, 87, a lifelong resident of Hibbing, died peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Fairview Range Medical Center, with his family at his side.
Darol was born on Halloween night in 1932 to Fiori and Lillian (Lund) DelGrande. He attended Hibbing schools and enlisted in the Navy after high school, serving in the Korean War. He was later employed by Hibbing Schools; worked as a journeyman carpenter, and then became a professional horse trainer and breeder. He eventually retired with his own cabinetry business. He was a heck of a good plumber, electrician, welder, inventor and comedian. His humor drew many people to him and he was always ready with a joke, many of them told in broken Finn or Italian. He was always quick witted with clerks and nurses to get a laugh from them. Nothing stirred Darol up more than politics and the Minnesota Vikings. Game day was an all day event and he was off limits to visit with. He loved to heckle Packer fans whenever he could. He was one of a kind and will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Darol is survived by his wife of 67 years, Victoria; children: Spike (LoAnn) DelGrande, Jennifer (Carl) Clark, Valorie (Jay) Koski, Joseph DelGrande and Gina (Jon) Mammenga; his 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Donna (Richard) Edman.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gus; his parents; brother, Duane; and sister, Dorinne.
Funeral: Per Darol’s wishes there will be no funeral services held. The family will host a celebration of life luncheon at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
