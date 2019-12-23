Darol DelGrande, 87, of Hibbing, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Fairview Range Medical Center. No services are planned at this time. A full obituary will follow at a later date.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing.

