Darcy D. Lucas

Darcia Dee (Rhodes) Lucas, 67, passed on peacefully with her son by her side. (We all know of the restrictions at this present time) at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Darcy was born in Crosby, Minn., Dec. 3, 1952, to Edward and Dorothy (Maxfield) Rhodes. Darcy married Ken Lucas on Oct. 6, 1979, at St. Joseph’s Church in Crosby. They settled in Chisholm, a city and people that became so special to them and were very proud to call home and were blessed with and raised two wonderful children. Darcy was blessed with many special qualities, talents and skills. A true lady of stature, strong in many ways, well mannered, and kept. We will always remember her as a wonderful wife and mother. Darcy had a gift of gab, excellent at cooking, a green thumb receiving awards at the county fair for her flowers, sewing, crafting, knitting etc.!
Darcy started her work as a cosmetologist and hairstylist for over twenty years. She was active in church, community and schools for many years as well as politics and the DFL. Her work evolved into a school board member and as a mental health practitioner for 20 plus years. People assigned to her were special and some became dear friends.
Darcy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ken; daughter, Neely (Michael) Swanson; son, Ryan; and grandson, Garret; mother, Dorothy; mother-in-law, June; sisters: Debra (Howard) Thurman, Marlene; and brother, Ed; brother-in-law, Jack Watring; special aunt, Irma Lossow; cousins and spouses, nieces, nephews with their spouses and children, special friends and their spouses, children and relatives which were all very dear to her.
Darcy was preceded in death by her father, Edward (Bud) Rhodes when she was only 14; a stepsister, Janice Watring; and father-in-law, Allen Lucas.
Funeral: Services will be at a later date due to current events.
Memorials: May be made to the Make A Wish Foundation, St. Jude’s Hospital, the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or an animal shelter of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
