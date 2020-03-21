Daniel “Dan” Lynn Schultz, 77, of Duluth, formerly of Pengilly, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis.
He was born April 28, 1942, in Mason City, Iowa, to David and Rosemary (Buckland) Schultz. Dan’s family lived in Mason City until 1954 when they purchased Angler’s Beach Resort on Mille Lacs Lake. He graduated from Aitkin High School in 1960 and met the love of his life, Myra Johnson from Pequot Lakes in 1965. They married five months later and celebrated 54 years of marriage on Oct. 9, 2019. Dan worked as a fishing guide on the family resort until moving to the Iron Range in 1974 where he was employed as a welder for Hibbing Taconite Co. He spent his leisure time fishing, snowmobiling, tinkering in his garage and socializing as he walked his beloved dogs. After retiring, they enjoyed winters among friends in Mission, Texas.
Dan is survived by his wife, Myra of Duluth; his three children: David (Kathleen) of Duluth, Tammy (Dan) Holman of Fifield, Wis., and Shawn (Renae) of Nashwauk; five siblings: David (Ann) of New Richmond, Minn., Joan (Ron) Schultz of Winston Salem, N.C., Roger (Carol) of Pillager, Minn., Jerry (Donna) of Virginia, Minn., and Kathy (Ron) Christensen of Holmen, Wis.; 10 beloved grandchildren; and two cherished fur babies, Rusty and Sara.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ron; and infant son, Daniel.
Dan’s family would like to thank the University of Minnesota Medical Center and clinic staff for their excellent professional care and compassion. A special thank you to cardiologist Dr.Thenappan and LVAD Coordinator Doug Berg-Williams.
Funeral: A celebration of Dan’s life is planned for spring 2020.
Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, Duluth, 218-727-3555.
