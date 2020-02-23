Damon Neil Gardner, 44, of Hibbing, passed away recently at his home.
Damon was born June 6, 1975, to Neil and Sheri (Manning) Gardner in Marquette, MI. Damon lived in both California and Minnesota. In 1993, Damon graduated from Hibbing High School.
Damon was a talented cook, musician, writer and artist, he was especially good at
drawing. Damon could and would draw whatever his kids requested at any given time.
Damon loved blowing glass and made a great career of it for many years. Damon was an
avid reader and there was no limit to the genre of book he would read, he also enjoyed
skateboarding and snowboarding. Above all things, Damon loved being a father.
Damon is survived by his children, Khavren and Noel of Hibbing; his parents, Sheri
(Mike) Millsap of California and Neil Gardner of Side Lake; brothers, Derek Gardner and Shawn (Sage) Jackson of California; uncles: Donnie Manning, Charles (Roxane) Gardner and Chris (Patti) Hawking; an aunt, Jacquelyne Gardner; and his cousins: Samantha, Michele and Jenevieve; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jesse and Phyllis “Lorraine” Gardner; and maternal grandparents, Donald and Norma Manning; his stepmother, Dianne Gardner; and his beloved dog, Remington.
Funeral: Services will be held noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Siyanda Elizabeth, Life Cycle Celebrant will officiate.
Visitation: Will be held from 11 a.m. until the start of the service at noon.
Burial: Private interment will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
