Dale “Tad” Allan Thronson, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. He was 33 years old.
We all knew him as Tad, which was a nickname his Grandma Patty gave him when he was born. The spelling of Tad is his initials backwards.
Tad was born in Hibbing, to Dale Allan Thronson, Sr. and Susan K. (Sundquist) Thronson. They cherished and loved their son unconditionally.
Tad was a very proud dad to his son, Easton Allan Thronson. Together they enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling, snowmobiling, and this past year they built an enduro race car that Easton raced. Easton did very well racing this car which made Tad very proud. Together with their beloved dog, Hunter, they were avid outdoorsman. Tad took pride in teaching Easton how to hunt, fish, trap, and also fix and work on things.
Tad attended Assumption Catholic School in Hibbing, Keewatin Elementary Grade School, and Nashwauk-Keewatin High School, which he graduated from in 2005. He then went onto attend Mesaba Range College and graduated as a millwright like his childhood friend, Ryan LaBine did.
Tad was a proud 49er like his good friend Matt Carroll. As an equipment operator for the 49ers, he worked for many construction companies. Some of these companies where Lakehead Constructors, Jamar, Ames Construction, Northern Pines Excavating and Bougalis Construction. He also worked for Magnetation, Plant 1 in Keewatin soon after it opened.
Tad will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family, but more so by his son, Easton, and his parents, Dale and Susan.
Tad is survived by his son, Easton; parents, Dale and Susan; grandmother, Betty Thronson; special friend, Jessa Metzer; godparents, Sabrina Gunter and David Sundquist; godchildren, Lydia Gunter-Warner and Marcus Adams; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, of which some referred to him as their little brother, God brother, and brother and the garage crew.
Tad was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Thronson, Jr.; great-grandpa, Patsy Emanuel, who Tad greatly admired; grandparents, Arvid and Patricia Sundquist; uncles, John Sundquist, Arthur Sundquist and Gary Thronson; and aunt, Diane Thronson.
We ask that when you think of Tad and his big laugh and smile, that the thoughts of him are shared and spoken often to keep his memory alive.
Goodbyes hurt the most when your story didn’t get finished.
Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the services Monday at church.
Burial: Interment will be held at a later date at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.