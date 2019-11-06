Dale “Tad” A. Thronson Jr., 33, of Keewatin, passed away unexpectedly in his home.

Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk.

Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the services at church.

Burial: Interment will be at a later date in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.

Full obituary to follow.

