Crystal Murrer lived a full and adventurous life with her high school sweetheart, Buddy (Charles) Murrer, by her side for 70 years. She passed away from this world Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospice-Duluth.
Crystal was born on April Fool’s Day (April 1, 1935) and humor, laughter and joking was a core part of her personality. Her ability to lighten the mood and play pranks on her family (especially during the holidays) will be missed and fondly remembered. The love birds, Cris and Bud, owned their own business together and traveled the U.S. and abroad.
Crystal was a talented painter, especially loved the sun, her time at the Leech Lake cabin, fishing while eating red licorice, preparing delicious food and enjoying the splendor of birds, wildlife and flowers. Crystal always had a sparkle in her eye, great wisdom and a zest for life. Her love for her family showed in all she did throughout her life. She overcame challenges with relentless perseverance and rarely showed weakness. She was and will remain the role model of strength for our family.
Crystal is survived by her husband, Charles; beloved dog, Izzy; and five children: Rick (Stephanie) Murrer, Gail (Marc) Biondich, Dianne (Marty) McLaughlin, Jackie (Rick) Cannata and Julie Philips. She is also survived by the following grand and great-grandchildren: Alexis Biondich with Mace, Derek Biondich with Kaden and Zoey, Ryan (Kelli) Cannata, Chancellor Philips, Morgan (Mike) Williams, Forest McLaughlin, Tristden Vlatkovich and Samantha Murrer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Ella Sandberg; two brothers, Keith and Wendel; and two sisters, Carol and Clarice; grandsons, Justin and Darin Murrer; and her great-grandson, Devon Biondich.
May she rest in peace.
Funeral: At Crystal’s request, the family will be celebrating her life privately.
The family welcomes messages and favorite stories of Crystal to further celebrate her memory.
