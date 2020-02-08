Conrad F. ‘Sonny’ Orazem

Conrad F. “Sonny” Orazem, 75, of Hibbing, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Born Nov. 30, 1944, in Grand Rapids, he was the son of John and Barbara (Strahan) Orazem. He married the love of his life, Candise R. McNamar on Oct. 29, 1966. They were married 53 wonderful years. They raised three children: Keith, Krista and Kenneth.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked at National Steel Pellet Company for 36 years as a heavy equipment operator. He also served on the Marble Fire Department. Conrad enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, motorcycling and spending quality time at the Swan Lake cabin with family and friends.

Conrad is survived by his loving wife, Candise; his children: Keith (Jane) Orazem of Bovey, Krista (Steve) Shevich of Bovey, and Kenneth Orazem of Hibbing; grandchildren: Crystal, Caci, Callie, Derek, Patrick, Hallie, Justyne and Oliver; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Barbara Orazem; a brother, William Orazem; and a sister, Elizabeth Simpson.

Funeral: Service will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.

Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.

Burial: Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.

Luncheon will follow at the Greenway Snowmobile Club, Calumet.

Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Conrad Orazem as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries