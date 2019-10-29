Connie Link, 69, of Rochester, Minn., passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Cottagewood Senior Communities.
Connie Perko was born on Feb. 10, 1950, in Hibbing, Minn., to Thomas and Olga Perko. She graduated from Hibbing High School. After graduation, she moved to Rochester and worked at various places including Flowers by Jerry, Mayo Clinic and Rochester Public Schools. She then started her own daycare business and retired as a nanny. Children were her true passion. On March 29, 1975, she married her best friend, Ray Link, in Spring Valley, Minn. Together, they raised three children. Connie loved people. She was a conversationalist who put a smile on many faces.
Connie is survived by her husband, Ray of Rochester; her children: Ray Jr. of Stewartville, Minn., Jenni (Michael) Brown of Byron, Minn., Ryan (Christal) of Rochester; her brother, John Perko of Kingman, Ariz.; her sister, Bonnie (Jim) Riipinen of Kingman, Ariz., and three grandchildren: Lydia, Nolan and Bryson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Tom.
Visitation: A visitation will be held for Connie from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.
