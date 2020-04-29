Colleen Beth Grundfeldt

Colleen Grundfeldt, 71, passed away in her home, on Wednesday April 22, 2020, as a result of complications from diabetes.

Colleen was born in Hibbing on March 10, 1949. She attended schools in Hibbing and W. St. Paul, Minn. Most of her adult life was spent in Irving, Texas, followed by Roswell, Ga., where she passed. Prior to her retirement, Colleen was employed as an estimating coordinator at PCL Construction.

Colleen is survived by her brother, Keith (Rita) Grundfeldt; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Grundfeldt and her mother, Eleanor Grundfeldt.

Burial: Colleen will be buried near her home in Palmetto, Ga.

