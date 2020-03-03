Clement LaVerne Blomberg, 86, of Nashwauk, passed away on February 29, 2020.
He was born in Aitkin, Minn., on Oct. 12, 1933, to John and Verna (Achterkirch) Blomberg. Clement graduated from Aitkin High School in 1951 and headed up to northern Minnesota to work for Hanna Mining Company. He served three active years in the army, was in the Korean War and ended his service with 11 years in the army reserve.
On June 29, 1957, Clement was joined in marriage with Carol Ann (Olson) Blomberg at the Nashwauk Lutheran Church. He held many positions within the church including pasty maker and being a member of the council and trustee board. Clement was an active member of the honor guard with Post 307 of Nashwauk and also a member of the Sons of Norway. Along with working in the mines, he sold snowmobiles and campers and built and ran his own sawmill. Clement was an avid vegetable gardener, built 2 beautiful homes on Bray Lake and loved to take guests out on the pontoon. He was an excellent and artistic craftsman with his wood projects and carvings. He also loved to play, teach and “beat” everyone at Texas Mexican Train Dominoes. Clement and Carol enjoyed wintering in Texas, traveled to Norway and Hawaii and loved to host parties and family reunions on their farm, cabin on Bray Lake and later their home on Bray Lake for over 40 years.
He is survived by Jim Olson of Eagan, Minn.; brothers, Harvey (Judy) Blomberg of Aitkin, Minn., Richard (Marie) Blomberg of Shevlin, Minn., and James (Donna) Blomberg of Silver Bay, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Carol Blomberg of Babbitt, Minn., Jill Blomberg of Valparaiso, Ind., Joyce Clark of Fargo, N.D.; brother-in-law, John (Carol) Olson of Keewatin; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by both of his parents, J. Edgar and Verna; wife, Carol; brothers, John and David Blomberg; brother-in-law, Dennis Clark; and all of his beloved dogs.
Funeral: Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Nashwauk Lutheran Church in Nashwauk. Pastor Aaron Lofgren will officiate.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment: Will follow the service at the Nashwauk Cemetery in Nashwauk. Military honors will be afforded by Post 307 of Nashwauk and the Mid Range Honor Guard.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Nashwauk Lutheran Church or donor’s choice.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
