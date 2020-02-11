Clement E. “CJ” Kerr Jr., 60, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in his home with family at his side.
He was born June 1, 1959, in Hibbing, the son of Clement and Rosemary (Bottoms) Kerr. He completed the program for Maintenance and Metal Trades from Hibbing Vo-Tech.
CJ worked as a maintenance mechanic and welder for Northern Castings, and later for Furin & Shea. He enjoyed working on cars.
CJ is survived by his daughter, Brittany Kerr of Duluth; stepson, Brandon (Shaun) Holland of Minneapolis; sister, Teresa Ramos-Kerr of Hibbing; ex-wife and best friend, Rene Whitlock of Hibbing; granddaughter, Gemma Chacich of Hibbing; nieces and nephews: Justine (Kerr) Kliewer, Tabitha Kerr, Paula Ramos, Robert Ramos, Jr., and Shayne Kerr; and extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clement and Rosemary (Bottoms) Kerr.
Funeral: A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the First Avenue Apartments Community Room, Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
