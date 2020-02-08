Clarence Marion Leslie (Lefty) passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the age of 93 following several years of Parkinson’s, dementia, heart failure, and kidney failure.
Clarence was born on Dec. 11, 1926, in Everly, Iowa, to Wilbur and Gertrude Leslie. On March 7, 1951, he married Carol Elizabeth Warren and was proud to tell all who met him of their long lasting marriage of 68 years. As a young man he worked with his dad and brother doing exterior and interior painting before and after his service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He then went to work for Clay County doing road maintenance for 13 years. After which he started to work for Sears and Roebuck as a salesman and manager which led him to move his family around the Midwest. He was also an active member of the American Legion for many years. As a young family man, he and his wife took many family vacations camping all around the nation. He loved to fish and hunt, and later became a very avid wood carver, teaching classes at the woodcarving school in Montgomery, Ala. He and his wife retired from Hibbing, Minn., to Lake of the Ozarks near Camdenton, Mo., where they could enjoy lots of fishing and summers with the grandkids. They later moved to Springfield, Mo., and then to Katy,Texas, in 2009. He and his wife are members of the Katy United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; two sons, Kit (Leann) Leslie, Rick (Lisa) Leslie; daughter, Robin (Ed) Myers; grandsons, Jacob Leslie and Nathan Leslie; granddaughter: Jennifer (Craig) Godwin; great-granddaughter, Alizabeth (Ali) Godwin; and multiple step-grandchildren, brothers, Joe Leslie and wife, Wally Leslie and wife; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lawrence (Pete) Leslie, Clifford Leslie; and two sisters, Idlene Tessum and Marilyn Gathman.
Clarence never met a stranger and he will be missed by many.
