Clarence D. Kuusi, 81 of Pengilly, Minn., passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020, in the Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Grand Rapids.
He was born on April 24, 1939, to Daniel and Elizabeth Kuusi of Menahga, Minn. He married Bonnie Mears of Park Rapids on Aug. 2, 1958, and they had three children. Clarence was employed by Butler Brothers and National Steel Pellet Company as a welder for 34 years. During his employment, he was a grievance officer and later became the president of Steel Workers Local 2660.
He retired in 1994. He and his wife bought a lake home on Stocking Lake in Menahga, and enjoyed many years of fishing and spending time with family. In his spare time, he worked for the Planning and Zoning Department in both Wadena and Itasca County, and the Parks Department in Wadena County.
Clarence and Bonnie moved back to the Iron Range, where he became active as a delegate and later on as the president of the local Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees United Steelworkers of America AFL-CIO-CLC (SOAR). Other interests include president of the Bovey Moose Club 1061 and contributing to the Boys Town in Nebraska.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie of Pengilly; his children: Debra (Charles) Burns of Mankato, Terry (Diane) Kuusi of Hibbing, and Jeffery Kuusi and Michelle of Annandale; six grandchildren: Jessica (Nick) Knutson of Eden Prairie, Rodney Whight and Kyra of Devils Lake, N.D., Becky (Jake) Bjorklund of Phoenix, Ariz., Katelyn Whight and Drew of Duluth, Tyler Kuusi and Becca of Grand Rapids and Teresa Jo Kuusi of Chisholm; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral: Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. The Rev. Diane Bolles will officiate.
Visitation: Will be from 9 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at the funeral chapel.
Burial: Interment will be in the Alajoki Cemetery in Menahga, MN.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
