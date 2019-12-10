Christopher John Quirk, 52, of Chisholm, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
He was born Oct. 17, 1967, in Hibbing, to John and Juanita Quirk.
He is survived by two sisters, Cindy Gorshe Collman, of Dunedin, Fla., and Kim Jones of West St. Paul, Minn.; two brothers, Bill Kangas and Ben Quirk, both of Chisholm; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Faith Christine Kangas, in 1959; his father, John Quirk in 1992; a brother, Darwin Kangas in 2007; brother, Joseph Kangas in 2008; brother, Jonathan Quirk in 2011; mother, Juanita Quirk in 2011; and a brother, Mark Kangas in 2013.
Funeral: A Memorial Mass will be held at noon Monday, Dec. 16, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Fred Method as celebrant.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the mass at the church.
Burial: Inurnment will be in Chisholm Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
