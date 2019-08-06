It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Chenda Madich at the age of 56. She didn’t want to leave her family, but stayed long enough for gentle goodbyes.
Chenda loved the Range and would only go to “Slickville” to see Kalen. She adored her grandchildren and Christmas was filled with cookies, snow fights and the best lasagna in the world.
Chenda is survived by her husband of 36 years, Michael; son, Travis (Jaime) and his daughter, Drea; son, Brandon (Toni) and his daughter Hadley; son, Vance; stepdaughter, Avery; her mother and stepfather, Georgia and George Andria; brother, Michael (Amy) Sushoreba; sisters, Kalen Sushoreba, Christie Chervenak and her sons: Jesse (Sarah) Scott and his sons, Jacob and Kevin; and Chevy Faitel and his son, Arley.
We will miss her every day with her quick wit, colorful language and her passion for beautiful flowers and dirt roads.
Funeral: A celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Crown Ballroom on Third and Howard in Hibbing.
