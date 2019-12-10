Charles W. Miller

Charlie Miller, 80, of Kelly Lake, peacefully passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family.
Charlie was born Oct. 13, 1939, in Benedict, Minn., to Wilber and Agnes (Fallgren) Miller. Following graduation in 1957 from LaPorte High School, Charlie joined the U.S. Navy where he served from 1958 to 1962. In 1966 Charlie married his wife, Jean Temple. Charlie was proud to be a 46-year member of the Labor Union 1097 and a member of the Cement Masons since 1972. He worked for Cone Construction for most of his working career. Charlie loved telling stories (often more than once) and was prone to stretching the truth for a laugh. He would brag if he found a bargain and joked that he would use Jean’s money if it was full price. He took great pride in his work ethic and would do anything for his family and friends. He had an affinity toward animals, often treating the dogs in Kelly Lake to home cooked meals of spaghetti and meatballs.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; son, Jeff “Bink” Miller; sisters: Darlene Kraft, Karen Gilmore, Diane Brady; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended relatives and friends. A huge thank you to Gloria Bird for being such a great friend. Charlie’s canine companion Izzy will remain in the loving care of Jean and Bink.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Wilber and Agnes; and his sister, Bev Johnson.
Charlie’s family would like to sincerely thank Fairview Hospice, Dr. Wagner, the infusion center at Grand Itasca, Dr. Provodis and their nurses for everything they have done.
Funeral: A time to share his stories and celebrate his life will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the noon service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Honorary Pallbearers: Chuck “Nookerman” Temple, Keith Koslucher, Curt Johnson Dan “Big Dan “ Mulner, Don “Alfred” Mulner, David “Pedro” Mulner, Sarah “Baldy“ Fischer, Megan “Regan” Polcher, Kelsey Polcher and Jack Polcher.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence and share your favorite memories, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
