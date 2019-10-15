Charles S. Danielson

Charles Danielson, 82, of Hibbing, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Hibbing.
He was born June 23, 1937, in Rochester, Minn., and shortly thereafter adopted by Salem and Alice (Martinson) Danielson. Charles was a lifelong resident of Hibbing, he was a 1955 graduate of Hibbing High School, and following graduation Charles attended Hibbing Community College where he earned a degree in drafting. Charles worked for PM Research Lab for 34 years retiring in 1995; he also owned and operated Custom Built Picture for over 40 years. Following retirement Charles worked part time for Range and Anderson Daniels Funeral Homes. Charles was a former Junior Achievement Advisor; he enjoyed carpentry work and was a master carpenter. Charles was a member of First Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
He is survived by his wife, Mavis (LaMont) Danielson; children: Cyndi (Patrick) Klobuchar, David, Kevin (Jeri) and Scott Danielson all of Hibbing; grandchildren: Jacob (Tracey), Logan, Kaili (Brendan), Kyrstin (Jackie), Dylan (Noel), Samantha (Heath), Kaitlyn (Bridget); four half brothers and seven great-grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Salem; and stepson, Tom.
Funeral: Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. The Reverend Pastor Kevin Olson will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.
Burial: Interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
