Charles “Chuck” Vesel passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center, Hibbing, with his family at his side.
Chuck was born to Ann (Merhar) and John Vesel in Ely, on Dec 28, 1933. He graduated from Ely High School, attended Ely Community College, until enlisting in the United States Army serving two years in the U.S. and Japan. Upon return, he graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) in 1961 as an Electrical Engineer. During his time in Milwaukee he met Susan Mason and fell in love. They were married Dec. 30, 1960, in St. Louis, Mo. They started their family in Knoxville, Tenn., where he was employed by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). Chuck, Susan and family moved to Hibbing in 1964 where he worked for McKee Engineering and a was founding partner in NORAMCO Engineering.
Chuck so enjoyed dancing with Susan at the Elks and Mesabi Country Clubs where he was a member for many years. He loved curling, hunting, golf, and his family. Later in life he enjoyed the morning Curling Club guys joining in a hand of cards and a Danish. Chuck’s favorite place was the cabin on Birch Lake where he spent nearly every weekend, especially tinkering in the “Catshop”, for over 50 years.
He is survived by his wife, Susan of nearly 60 years; brother, John (Judy) of Northborough, Mass.; daughter, Anne (Rob) Cotter, Duluth; son, Michael Vesel, Tulsa, Okla.; and the lights of his life, his grandchildren, Trevor Cotter, Montreal, Quebec, and Anthony Cotter, St. Paul, Minn.
Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial with Military honors following the service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Hibbing. Please join Chuck’s family afterward in the St. Leo’s Hall of the Assumption School.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donate to your favorite charity keeping Chuck in your heart.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message.
