Celine Anna Zabinski, 92, of Hibbing, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
She was born in Albany, Minn., to Joseph and Katherine (Bueckers) Toenies on Nov. 25, 1927. Celine grew up in the Sauk Rapids area, and when she was 18 years old she moved to St. Cloud, Minn., for a job with Woolworth. There she met Marie (Zabinski) Skaja and began to rent a spare room from Marie’s family. Claude Zabinski came back from the Army at that point and fell in love with Celine whom he joined in marriage on August 28, 1948, in Chicago, Ill. Celine was an amazing homemaker, always cooking, cleaning, sewing and passing those skills off to her daughters. She loved watching sports, including Minnesota Vikings Football, high school hockey, golf and most importantly, the Olympics. Spending time out on Twin Lakes or Kabetogama, she loved to be outdoors, fish and spend time with family. After Sunday mass, Celine would cook a delicious dinner, complete with dessert, Claude would take a nap, then the whole family took off for the lake not returning home until dark.
She is survived by her husband, Claude; children, Kathryn (John) Wrobel of Bovey, Minn., Roger (Maryann) Zabinski of St. Anthony, Minn., Annette (Charles) Buenger of Chanhassen, Minn., Claudia (Michael) Balk of Hastings, Minn., John Zabinski of Roseville, Minn., Joyce (Bill) Corwine of Owatonna, Minn., Daniel (Andrea) Zabinski of Rockville, Minn., Gail (Eric) Hjortness of Neenah, Wis., and Richard (Corinne) Zabinski of Bloomington, Minn.; seven siblings, Bernadette Fairchild of Sauk Centre, Minn., Colette Toenies of Little Falls, Minn., Donald (Virginia) Toenies of Sauk Centre, Minn., Joanne (Bernard) Dieters of Osakis, Minn., Ralph (Sharon) Toenies of Mora, Minn., Harvey (Elizabeth) Toenies of Mora, Minn., David (Shirley) Toenies of Ariz.; sister-in-law, Marie Skaja of Rockville, Minn.; brothers-in-law, Daniel Zabinski of St. Cloud, Minn., and Lawrence Zabinski of Paynesville, Minn.; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Donald Zabinski; and four siblings.
Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing. The Reverend Father Joseph Zabinski will celebrate.
Visitation: Will take place one hour prior to the service.
Interment: Will follow at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
