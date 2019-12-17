Cecelia A. Bartek

Cecelia Agnes Bartek, 99, of Chisholm, passed away peacefully, Monday, Dec.16, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
She was born March 20, 1920, in Hibbing to David James and Winifred Mary (Bartlett) Boudreau. She was a class of 1938 Hibbing High School graduate. Cecelia was united in marriage to Anthony Buneto on Sept. 25, 1942. Together they had two daughters, Judie and Mary. After Tony’s death, in 1953, Cecelia met and married Steven E. Bartek from Chisholm. They were married on July 16, 1955, in Chisholm and became longtime Chisholm residents. They had two children, Betsy and Steven Jr. Cecelia was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She was active in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Curves, walking at the high school and the neighborhood birthday club. For many years, Steve and Cecelia spent their summers at their cabin on Little Sturgeon where they entertained family and friends.
Cecelia’s family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Manor and the Fairview Hospice and Home Care for the wonderful care given to their mother.
Cecelia will be greatly missed by her children: Judie (Bob) Kinzel, Mary (Jim) Zaitz, Betsy (Brian) Nosie and Steven (Julie) Bartek; grandchildren: Kara (Mike) Patrick, Alissa (Steve) Kuepers, M. Zaitz, Toni Zaitz (Josh Hill), Kassie (Brett) Lucas, Kyle (Ashlee) Nosie, Eric Nosie, Stephanie Bartek, Tyler Bartek (Emily); 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral: A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Rev. Fred Method as celebrant.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church Friday.
Burial: Inurnment will be at Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
