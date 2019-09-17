Carolann Marie Sikkila, 77, Hibbing, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
She was born in Hibbing to Carl and Ann (Furin) Gibson on Aug. 4, 1942.
She is survived by her husband, John Sikkila; three sons: Steve, Paul (Elizabeth) and Mark Mager; two brothers; two sisters; and granddaughter, Molly Louise Mager.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister.
Funeral: As per Carolann’s wishes no services will be held.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home.
