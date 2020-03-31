Carol (Snell) Mitchell passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Grand Itasca Medical Center.
Carol Jean Snell was born Nov. 26, 1934, to Buster and Cora (DeMarco) Snell, in Grand Rapids. Our mother loved living in Hibbing, being outdoors and spending time at the cabin on Swan Lake. She always spoke her mind and lived life on her own terms. God bless her. We are deeply saddened that we are unable to have a ceremony open to family and friends due to the situation around the country. Please remember our mother as a generous woman who tried tirelessly to help where she could. She cared for and had many friends in Hibbing that she would have wanted to be able to attend her celebration of life, for this we are sorry.
Carol is survived by her children: Mary Jo Mitchell of Hibbing, Robert (Francine) Mitchell of Hibbing, Michael (Lori) Mitchell of Independence, Minn., Joseph Mitchell of Palos Park, Ill., James (Corrin) Mitchell of Oak Lawn, Ill., and Peter Paul Mitchell of Dwight, Ill.; nieces, Laurie Leino and Julie Olson who always were part of her immediate family; grandchildren: Shana Morris, Thomas Morris, Robert (Roxanne) Mitchell, Michael (Kim) Mitchell, Taylor Mitchell, Jeremy Mitchell, Marley Mitchell, Sabrina Hakala, Faythe Mitchell, Madisen Mitchell, Alex (Patrick) Carlson and Andy Roth; great-grandchildren: Miranda Morris, Aria Mitchell, Mia Mitchell, Izabel Mitchell and River Garmaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Buster and Cora Snell; brother, Robert Snell; sister, Sharon (Snell) Olson; and her nephew, Raymond Leino.
Private family burial will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.