Carol Jean (West) Versich, 85, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl.
She was born in Cambridge, Minn., on Jan. 29, 1934, to George and Hildur West. As a child, she and her family moved from Cambridge to Maple Hill, and later to Kelly Lake. Carol was a graduate of Hibbing High School, Class of 1952. Following in her father’s footsteps, she began working for Great Northern Railroad from 1951 to 1971.
On July 28, 1956, she married Edward Joseph Versich and had five children, Vickie Versich (Trenberth), Tina Versich (Hanegmon), Edward Versich Jr, Christine Versich (Ranta) and Melissa Ann Versich. In 1964, Carol and Peashie purchased a cabin on Crooked Lake in Balsam Township. According to Peashie, Carol hounded him until he finally agreed to purchase the property. The Crooked Lake cabin became the setting for multiple festivities over the years, and was Carol’s place of peace, serenity and contentment. Family members and friends often share memories of Carol being the ultimate hostess, and all were blessed to be on the receiving end of her “epic” parties. She gained much fulfillment by bringing joy to others through her gift of party planner, cook, baker and hostess!
In the early 80’s, Carol took the step of furthering her education and finding her life purpose through her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. After studying at the University of Minnesota - Minneapolis in 1983, surrounded by her siblings and children, she graduated from Itasca Community College in 1986 with a perfect 4.00 GPA. She called her graduation ceremony, “one of the greatest moments of her life,” Following her graduation, Carol realized her dream of helping others as she began a long career as a chemical dependency counselor. For nearly 20 years she counseled and advised many who fought the demons of alcohol and drug addiction. She knew this was her true calling in life as her own issues with addiction had stolen so much from her. Because she was able to persevere with the help of treatment, Alcoholics Anonymous, and her infinite faith, Carol became a warrior for encouraging others that they too could conquer addiction. Ultimately, She gave to others through her gift of counseling in several cities including Fergus Falls, Virginia, Hibbing and St. Paul.
In later years, Carol enjoyed serving her community by volunteering at the Salvation Army, Open Arms of Grace Daycare and Chisholm Baptist Church. Cooking and baking were her passions in life. Her cinnamon rolls, potica, raised doughnuts, strudels and fresh bread and rolls reached a “legendary” status. She attended many Twins games in person, and rarely missed one on TV. She was a true patriot and loved her country. She was often seen in clothes and hats with an American Flag. She loved the song by Lee Greenwood, “God Bless the USA.” Most will remember seeing Carol walking or biking around North Hibbing, Carey Lake and Kelly Lake.
She would be hard to miss in her neon clothing, hats and big smile. She had zest for life, a love of people and a love of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her Christianity and faith were how she would want to be remembered. And that is how we move forward, knowing she is in the arms of the Lord. The family would like to recognize and thank the many staff members at Grand Village in Grand Rapids, Cornerstone Villa in Buhl and Fairview Northstar Hospice. She had wonderful care from many nurses and CNAs who took care of Carol in the later years of her life, after she suffered a major stroke. Although we will miss her, we want to remind all of Carol’s legacy of “Faith, Family and Contribution.” One of Carol’s favorite Bible verses is fitting for today and forever - Isaiah 40:31: “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”
She is survived by a son, Edward A. Versich; four daughters, Vickie (Marty) Trenberth, Tina (John) Hanegmon, Christine (Tim) Ranta, and Melissa Ann Versich; and the father of her children, Edward J. “Peashie” Versich; two sisters, Rose Tuin and Beatrice Polich; nine grandchildren, Tony (Jennifer) Trenberth, Casey Trenberth, Michael (Sibley) Hanegmon, Ryan Hanegmon, Jessica (Nick) Cimermancic, Mathew Versich, Nicolas Versich, Timothy Ranta, Jr., and Christiano Versich; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Hildur West; and two brothers, George Derold West and Leslie West.
Funeral: A celebration of her life and contributions will take place at the Hibbing Alliance Church at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 9, led by Pastor Rod Tuomi.
Visitation: Will take place one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment: Private Interment will take place at a later date.
Pallbearers: Are Carol’s eight grandsons.
Memorials: Are preferred to the Hibbing Salvation Army.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
