Carol J. Mitchell

Carol J. Mitchell, 85, longtime resident of Hibbing, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.

A private graveside service for Carol was held in April at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at 30507 East Shore Drive on Swan Lake, in Pengilly, Minn.

To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries