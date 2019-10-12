Carleton O. Pederson, 83, of Fairhope, Ala., and longtime resident of Pascagoula, Miss., died on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Slidell, La.
He was born in Hibbing on July 3, 1936, the son of the late Kenneth and Sophia Pederson. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1954, Hibbing Jr. College in 1956 and Michigan Tech of Houghton Michigan in 1958 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. A recruiter from Standard Oil of California had visited Michigan Tech and offered Carleton a position with them. Immediately upon graduation, he moved to San Francisco where his 38-year career with Chevron (Standard Oil) took him from San Francisco to Avenal and El Segundo, Calif., Fort Madison, Iowa, El Paso, Texas, and Pascagoula, Miss., twice. Carleton married Emily Hinz of Chicago Ill., in San Francisco in 1960. Upon retirement, he and Emily made their home in Fairhope, Ala.
He is survived by his daughters, Carla Morgan of Fairhope Ala., Shelley (Clayton) Compton of Slidell La.; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild. Also surviving is his sister, Shirley Angen of Hibbing; his brother, Paul (Bonny) Pederson of Siren, Wis.; his sister-in-law, Marie Hinz of Chicago, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
Emily preceded him in death in 2012, after 52 years of marriage.
Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Fairhope United Methodist Church, 155 S. Section Street, Fairhope Ala., 36532.
Visitation: Friends may visit at the church on Saturday beginning at 10:30 am.
