Carl A. Blomberg

Carl Blomberg, 98, of Arden Hills, Minn., passed from his life on earth on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
He was born in International Falls, Minn., on Sept. 13th, 1920, the firstborn child of Rev. E.H. and Bertha (Birmingham) Blomberg from Eagle Bend, Minn. His early years were spent traveling with his family as itinerant preachers, eventually settling in Hibbing at the Hibbing Gospel Tabernacle and working at the National Tea in Hibbing.
During the depression Carl adopted a dedication to hard work. He served in the US Army in India during WWII. He worked in the mines for Oliver Mining and US Steel, as well as maintaining several apartment buildings until he retired in 1972. He then moved to Spring Lake Park, where he owned the Highway House Motel until his second retirement in 1991.
His devotion to serving others was strong and selfless throughout his life. His family and friends were blessed beyond measure from his expertise and helping hands over the years.
He is loved and missed by his siblings, Bob Blomberg, Mount Shasta, Calif., and Betzy McCulloch Moundsview, Minn.; children: Donna (Larry) Anderson, Nancy Kleffman, Jim (Marilyn) and Denny (Joen); 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (Lindstrom); his parents; his siblings: Joel, Erv, Rachel, Paul, Erma, Naomi and Jimmy; and his beloved granddaughter, Karry Anderson.
Funeral: A family celebration will be held in September for his 99th birthday in Minneapolis.
Burial: Carl will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling in St. Paul on Sept. 20.
If you have memories of Carl that you would like to share, from the Church, his years of mining, or his many friends in the Hibbing area, please email to DennyBlomberg@gmail.com
