Calvin K. Liesmaki, 87, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, with his children by his side in the compassionate care of Cerenity Senior Care in White Bear Lake, Minn., after a fall at his home in late August.
He was born Dec. 29, 1931, in Eveleth, the son of Matt and Ilma Liesmaki. He was a graduate of Cherry High School, class of 1949. Calvin was married to Sandy on May 5, 1951, and they were blessed with 67 years together. Calvin was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing.
After retirement from the Local 49ers as a heavy equipment operator, he enjoyed helping his children with their many projects, tinkering in the garage, and spending time in the woods behind his home. Deer hunting and summer fishing with family, and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were especially dear to him. He will be missed dearly by family and friends. He was a great husband and father and a man always willing to help others. He generously chose to donate his body to student research at the Mayo Clinic.
Calvin is survived by his son, Dan (Kathy) Liesmaki of Maple Grove, Minn.; daughter, Jeanne Stimac of Forest Lake, Minn.; son, Chris (Terry) Liesmaki of Hibbing; son, Kelly (Sue) of Watertown, Minn.; grandchildren: Amy, Angela, Michelle, Katie, Paul, Jeff, Jerry, Jessica, Tammy Jo, Christopher, Megan, Stephani, Abbie, Nicole, Megan, Jack, Emma and Caleb; great-grandchildren: Jace, Josie, Allory, Gianna, Luca, Mattea, Ruby Jo, Leo, George and Miles; sister, Carol Lind of Hibbing; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy, in August of 2018; his parents, Matt and Ilma Liesmaki; and brothers, Clifford and Curtis Liesmaki.
Funeral: A private family memorial will be held.
