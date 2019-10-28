Bryan LeMay, age 30, of Williston, N.D., passed away Oct. 20, 2019 in Destin, Fla., from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Bryan was born Sept. 11, 1989 in Minneapolis, Minn., he was a graduate of the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School. Bryan was a member of the Spokesman Motorcycle Club, he played hockey for the Chisholm and Greenway High School hockey teams.
Bryan is survived by his parents, Bryan D. LeMay and Debbie (Lowery) Setinich; sister, Cindy (Marcus) Hadlock; maternal aunts, Liz (Rick) King, Barb Block, Jackie (Luke) Pochucha; paternal aunts and uncle, Theresa (Steven) Martin, Jamime Wisehmewski, Allen LeMay, Dwight LeMay; paternal grandma, Helen Stewart; Maternal grandma, Sylvia Setinich; nephew and niece, Wesley and Macyn Marie, Hadlock, cousins, extended relatives and friends.
Bryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandpa, Eugene LaMay; paternal step-grandpa, William Stewart; maternal grandpa, Wesley Setinich.
Funeral: Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Goodland Community Center.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service.
Interment: Will be at the Goodland Cemetery.
