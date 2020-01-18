Bruce Persig, 88, of Chisholm, passed away Jan. 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
Bruce was born in 1931, to Harry and Bertha Persig, in Vermillion Brook Township, Minn., and attended school in Cohasset, Minn. Bruce and Doris Paulley were united in marriage then settled in Chisholm, where they raised their family. Bruce worked for Minnesota Twist Drill for 27 years. He liked hunting and fishing. Bruce enjoyed telling stories; he was very outgoing and a social butterfly.
Bruce is survived by wife, Doris; daughters, Judy (Roland Hanson) Ellison of Chisholm, Joanne (Roger) Sterle of Hibbing; sons, Gary (Loretta) of Grand Rapids, Minn., Steve of Proctor, Minn., Kevin (Tracy) of Esko, Minn; sister, Joy May Slifer of Cohasset, Minn.; brother, Charles “Chuck” (Elaine Paulley) Ridlon; ten grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and granddaughter, Amanda.
Funeral: Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, Minn. Pastor Steve Tomberlin will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial: will be in Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset, Minn., in the spring.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minn. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.