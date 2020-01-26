Brian K. Allord, 58, of Nashwauk, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Brian was born on Jan. 24, 1961, in Grand Rapids, to Lloyd and Margaret (Kammermeyer) Allord. He was a lifelong resident of northern Minnesota and was joined in marriage to Linda (Kasper) on April 26, 1986, in Cloverdale, Minn. Brian absolutely loved the woods and mine pits of the Iron Range and any activity involved with the outdoors whether it was hunting, camping, four wheeling, picking agates or fishing with his kids.
Brian is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Jared (Heather) Allord of Brainerd, Minn., and Krista (Derrick) Paulson of Royalton, Minn.; grandchildren, Micah, Caleb and one on the way; siblings, Sandra (Mike) Kennedy of Pengilly, Roger (Linda) Allord of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Lisa (Scott) Zapzalka of Little Falls, Minn.; stepsister, Diane Hurt of Sun City, Ariz.; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Margaret; an infant son; and many beloved aunts and uncles.
Funeral: Services for Brian will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Richard Johnston will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Burial: Interment will be at a later Date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
