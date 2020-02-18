Brenda C. Ballweber

Brenda C. Ballweber, 53, of Hibbing, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Grand Village, Grand Rapids, with her family by her side.

Brenda was born in 1966 to Howard and Joyce Ballweber in Minneapolis. The family moved to the Iron Range in 1979. In 1984, Brenda moved to Chisholm and graduated from Chisholm High School in 1988. Then she went on to graduate from Homes Incorporated and lived on her own until 2004 when she moved to Hillcrest Terrace Assisted Living. Brenda was employed with MDI for many years.

Brenda enjoyed watching movies and television and listening to music. She was very determined and would always stick up for herself and her friends. Also, she was a saver of anything and everything, especially clothes.

Brenda is survived by her special friend, John Bonazza; brother, Joe Sr. (Brittany) Ballweber of Grand Rapids; her sister, Becky (Keith) Anderson of Grand Rapids; nephews: Mathew, Chris (Mandi), Jaymie (Julia), Dakota, Andrew, Lukas, JD, Joseph Jr. Ballweber, Jeffrey Sr. (Shannon), and Jeremy Anderson; niece, Emma Jo Ballweber; and many great-nephews and great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by parents; brother, John Ballweber; and nephew, Nicholas Ballweber.

Funeral: Service will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids. Rev. Art Schoonmaker will officiate.

Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Burial: Will be in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids.

Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Ballweber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries