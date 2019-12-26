Bonnie Jean Pears, 83, of Sebring, Fla., pulled the handle on a slot machine and won the jackpot on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Born on Sept. 23, 1936, in Braham, Minn., she was the daughter of Gustave A. and “Fritz” (Bradford) Nelson Sr.
After graduating from Greenway High School in 1954, Bonnie attended Robinson's Beauty School in Minneapolis. She then went on to teach at Hibbing Beauty College. In later years, she was an accountant for various area businesses. In 1964, Bonnie married Robert L. “Bob” Pears and together they operated Bob's Auto Parts in Andover, Minn., until 1982.
Bonnie and Bob were avid travelers and RV enthusiasts, traveling to Tahiti, Greece, Australia, and all over the United States. They made their home in Coon Rapids, Minn, until 1991, when they moved to spend their summers in Big Lake, Minn., and their winters in Florida. In 2000, they purchased a home in Sebring, Fla., and spent their weekends selling items at various flea markets and Red Hat shows. In 2003, Bonnie founded the Foxy Ladies of Sebring chapter of the Red Hat Society where she served as Queen Mother up until her death.
Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Bob; their son, Gregory A. Pears of Sebring, Fla.; her granddaughter, Danelle Mitchell of Eureka, Calif.; her brother, Gustave A. “Champ” (Aleeta) Nelson Jr. of Nashwauk, Minn.; her sister, Debra (Esley) Hill of Nashwauk; her nieces, Michele (Patrick) Grecinger of Sanford, N.C., Jean Hill of Merritt Island, Fla., and Tammy Hill of Grand Rapids, Minn.; her nephew, Gunder A. (Linda) Nelson of Nashwauk; three great- and two great-great-grandchildren; and many great- nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her nephew, Gustave A. “Chip” Nelson III; and niece, Nikki (James) Abfalter.
