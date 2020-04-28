Betty Lou Johnson, 90, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 28, 2020, at Guardian Angels Engel Haus in Albertville, Minn.
Betty was born to Clarence and Eleanor Cook on Jan. 7, 1930, in Duluth, Minn. She graduated from Central High School in Duluth in 1948. While working as a library assistant at Lester Park Library, she met Rodney C. Johnson who was working there as the janitor/groundskeeper. They were married Sept. 30, 1948. In March 1950, Rodney and Betty moved to Chisholm, where they lived until 1994 when they relocated to Sun City, Ariz. In 2009, Betty made the decision to move back to Minnesota from Arizona to live closer to her two sons following her husband's death. She moved into Engel Haus, an Assisted Living facility in Albertville, a few years prior to her death.
Along with her husband, Betty was an active member of Chisholm Baptist Church while living in Chisholm. She was content to be a homemaker and had a listening ear and words of encouragement for all who stopped by for a cup of tea or coffee. Betty was especially known for her love of knitting and baking among the myriad of other things she enjoyed in life.
Betty is survived by her four children: Scott (Marianne) Johnson of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Sharon (Darrell) Rodin of Sun City, Ariz.; Steven (Jan) Johnson of St. Michael, Minn., and Kirsten (Dave) Samuel of Monument, Colo.; her ten grandchildren; and her twenty-two great grandchildren; her sisters, Ann (George) LaPatka of Willmar, Minn., and Susan (Jerry) Connors of Edmund, Okla.; as well as her numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney; her parents, Clarence and Eleanor Cook; her sister, Mary Jane; and her grandson, Justin Johnson.
Funeral: A private family service will be held Friday, May 1, at The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael.
Burial: Interment in Hanover, Minn.
"Charm is deceitful and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised." Proverbs 31:30
Arrangements are by Peterson Funeral Home in Albertville, Minn. www.thepetersonchapel.com.
