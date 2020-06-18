Betty L. Vesel, 86, a lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Fairview Range Medical Center, Hibbing.
She was born March 8, 1934, to Lyman and Mable Crooks. She married Alby Vesel in Hibbing on May 11, 1951. Betty was an active member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She had an artistic flair that influenced her love of craft making and her involvement with her sewing group. She also enjoyed spending time in her garden. She was also an avid reader, but her biggest joy in life was her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Peg (Ron) Vesel Williams; son, Mike “Chipper” (Ann) Vesel; daughter-in-law, Kim; daughter, Brenda (Brian) Fagan; son, Al “Bean” (Lori) Vesel, her grandchildren: Ryan (Kristen) Williams, Bonnie (Don) Larson, Cimarron (Josh Bennett) Vesel, Jason (Krista Sabin) Vesel, Patrick Vesel and Tim (Kortney) Vesel; great-grandchildren: Brittany (Jeff), Cory, Taylor (Summer), Hailea, Shana, Jessalyn, Cody, Casey, Austin and Raylan; and great-great-grandchildren: Aveahya, Cora, Brysen, Riley, Leila, Orlynn and Lila.
Funeral: In accordance with Betty’s wishes, there will be no formal services. In her honor there will be an open house at her home from 2 to 5 p.m. at 10717 Townline Rd., Hibbing, on Saturday, June 20.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
