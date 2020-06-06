Betty was born to Earl and Sally Johnson on Nov. 29, 1941, in Mitchell, S.D. She died unexpectedly on May 31, 2020, at her home.
Betty graduated high school from Emery, S.D., in 1959. She began working at Hanson County Courthouse and then at Sunshine Mutual Insurance Company. She married Wayne Vitters on May 26, 1963. After many relocations and having three children, they settled in Hibbing in 1974. Betty worked for AEOA and the Hibbing School District. She volunteered many years for the Meals on Wheels program. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and served on the Unity Council. She had a true love for her family and friends and her greatest enjoyment was watching her grandchildren in their many activities.
Betty is survived by her husband, Wayne; children: James Vitters, Sheri (Jeff) Lee and Waylon Vitters; her grandchildren, Justine and Jarrett Lee; brother, Jim (Joan) Johnson; sisters, Bonnie (Frank) Engebretson and Sandra Beers and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: Per Betty’s wishes, a small private service will be held.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the American Cancer Society, as cancer affected her family in many ways.
