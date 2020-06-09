Bette Lou Johnson, 73, of Emily, died on June 2, 2020, at her home.

She was born on May 6, 1947, in Hibbing to Leo and Dorothy (Richards) Johnson.

Bette is survived by two sons, Randall (Kris Snow) Funk of St. Louis Park and Steve Funk of Minneapolis; two sisters, Sandra Stoltzman of Brainerd and Bonnie (Brian) Walker of Pengilly; and one grandchild.

Preceding Bette in death are her parents; and one brother, Ken Johnson.

No services are being held.

Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.

