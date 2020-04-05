Benjamin R. Kaiser, 37, died Monday, March 30, 2020, from injuries sustained in a utility side-by-side vehicle accident near his home in Gilbert.
Ben was born Nov. 6, 1982, and was a lifelong Iron Range resident. Ben attended Hibbing Community College and completed coursework and training that led him to his career as a union electrician. Ben always wanted to operate his own business, and he did so with Range Electric for several years, then later managed Parson’s Electric in Virginia. He most recently was employed at the Minnesota State Highway Department.
Ben enjoyed the outdoors and also enjoyed operating equipment. He was a help to numerous people over the years, especially his parents.
Ben loved his three children, Joseph (11), Jack (9) and Sophie (8) dearly;. His spirit and love are sure to follow, protect and guide them as they grow up without him by their side. Ben’s children reside with their mother, Katie, in Eveleth.
Ben is also survived by his parents, Bob and Theresa, of Crane Lake; his sister, Megan (James) Devine; and his niece and nephews: Zoe, Otto, Wyatt and Boden of Ely; an aunt, Barbra Kaiser, of Virginia; his uncles, Bill Kaiser, of Woodbury and Bill Matos, of Eveleth; and his cousin Ashley Leonard, of Waconia.
Those who knew and loved Ben will find solace that he spent the last day of his life outdoors doing what he loved to do.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at a later date.
Family Services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
